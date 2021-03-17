Council of Islamic Ideology comes up with new Anti-Covid slogan

On the recommendation of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Lahore High Court (LHC) changed government’s anti-Covid19 slogan ‘Corona se darna nahi larna hai’ terming it ‘immoral’ and ‘un-Islamic’ because the virus is ‘God’s will’ which cannot be contested.

Earlier, Salman Idrees filed the petition against the slogan on behalf of the CII in the LHC. He argued that the slogan implies that we are up against God’s will. He added that this slogan challenges the supremacy of God as no one could fight against God’s will. He argued that the government should stop using this slogan on media as it is ‘un-Islamic’.

New Anti-Covid19 slogan is “Corona waba hai, ehtiyat jiski shafa hai”.

The government was advised to come up with a new anti-corona slogan before as well, but it had not complied. Chief Justice expressed his displeasure over the government’s inability to amend the tagline and asked it had not been done even 15 days after issuance of the orders. “Ask the officers of federal institutions to do their jobs or quit,” the chief justice said.