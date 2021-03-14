Bahawalnagar police arrest 5 members of gang involved in robberies

Bahawalnagar: The district police claimed to have arrested the ring leader along with four members and their facilitator of an inter district gang of robbers cum killers, who allegedly killed a trader 6 days ago in Minchinabad for resisting robbery.

In a press conference held at the Bahawalnagar DPO Office on Saturday, DPO Quddus Baig told the media that on March 8 three armed robbers on a motorbike robbed a mobile phone shop in the main bazaar of Minchinabad. He said the three robbers then held up a grocery store in Minchinabad Ward Number 4 and during the robbery killed the owner Muhammad Din for resisting. He said 6 other citizens, including the owner’s son were injured because of the firing by the robbers.

The DPO said that three teams were constituted to arrest the robbers, who traced the gang in just 6 days. He said the police teams not only traced the dangerous inter district gang but were also successful in arresting the gang’s ring leader and their facilitators in Minchinabad.

According to the DPO, the ring leader belonged to Minchinabad who moved to another city a few years ago. However, he said the ring leader often visited the city. The DPO said the ring leader prepared the robbery plan in Minchinabad with 5 other criminals. He said two hardened criminals from Mian Chaunu 153/L were also part of the gang.

He said the accused gathered at the dera of their facilitator, a landlord, in Minchinabad, divided the loot and then fled to outside the district. The DPO said that during the investigation the arrested gang members had also confessed to have been working with other inter district gangs. He said one member of the gang was still at large.

The DPO also announced cash prizes and certificates for the police teams who nabbed the gang members.