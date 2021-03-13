Sindh Minister Nasir Shah inaugurates 110 acre Urban Forest

Sindh Minister for Local Government, Information and Forest Syed Nasir Hussain Shah inaugurated Sukkur People’s Urban Forest on Friday, which is spread over 110 acres with a length of 4.2 Kilometers that lies between banks of Dadu and Rice Canals.

The 300 feet wide Peoples Urban Forest between the two major canals, starts from city point and ends at Sukkur bye pass near AirPort. Thirty Two species of trees have been planted including Tweta Kaner, Amaltas, Sukh Chain, Neem, Tipopia, Talhi, Bottle Brush, Suhanjhro, Injeer, Gul-e-Nashter, Tacoma, Simbal Jacranda, Tabobia, Peeple and others.

The Project was approved with the special efforts of Sindh Minister Local Government and Forest, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah in the financial year 2019-20. It was informed that lift irrigation mode would be used to irrigate the forest plants. The facilities of 10 feet walking track, 10 feet cycling track, sitting area, log huts and grass lawn will also be developed in the forest, while the plan has also been conceived to install 272 solar lights in the forest to keep it illuminated in the evening for the visitors.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said, that on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh government has envisaged to develop urban forests in major cities of the province. He said, Sukkur comes second after Karachi, where urban forest has been inaugurated today. “ I am glad that today project has been inaugurated. The credit goes to Chief Conservator Forest Dr. Abdul Jabbar Qazi, Conservator Forest Saleem Vistro and their team for completing this project.” he acknowledged.

He said the land where urban forest has been developed, was retrieved from the encroachers and it was declared as urban forest. He said that no formal scheme was prepared for this project and the forest department team had made it possible in limited funds. He added that tree plantation would be carried out in other parts of district Sukkur, and directed local councils including Municipal Corporation, District Council, Town committees and union Council to spare funds for Sindh government’s monthly grants for tree plantation.

The minister added, strict monitoring would be ensured and representatives of civil society and media persons will be included in monitoring teams, so as to maintain transparency in utilization of funds in tree plantation. He informed the forests were also being developed on millions of acres of land throughout the province on the retrieved land of the forest department. He said that on March 15, 2021, 100,000 samplings will be planted in Hyderabad, and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be invited to the event. He said that planting a tree is a great charity and invited philanthropists to play their role in making Sindh green.

Apart from urban forest project, Sindh government has launched ‘making Sindh green’ project with a cost of 599.944 million and ‘green Pakistan’ project with Sindh government’s share of Rs. 3,016.350 million. He said, Sukkur people’s project is a gift for the people of the city, and it would be made a complete family recreational spot with the additional facilities. He said it is not only recreational, but also plays a vital role in combating climate change. ‘ I congratulate people of Sukkur for getting People’s Urban Project after projects like Women University, Arore University and NICVD, ” the minister maintained and added that PPP’s government was committed to serve the people and journey of development would continue in the province according to the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The minister assured that additional funds and human resources would be provided to project administration while schemes would be approved for the existing project. The minister appealed to the citizens of Sukkur to own this project as it will add to the beauty of Sindh’s third largest city.

Earlier, the Chief Conservator Forest Sindh Dr. Abdul Jabbar Qazi briefed in detail about the peoples urban forest Sukkur, and said the project needed maintenance for at least five years until saplings grew into trees. He said that human resources and necessary machinery is also required. Commissioner Sukkur Shafiq Ahmed Mahessar, and others were also present at the occasion.