Rawalpindi confirms first dengue case of 2021

Rawalpindi reported the first case of dengue fever for 2021 on Friday. The Ministry of Health confirmed that the first case of dengue was reported from Fauji Foundation Hospital Rawalpindi. Officials from the government department said they have initiated measures to control dengue in a timely manner. In the last 10 days, more than 14,000 homes have been monitored for dengue virus, the health department officials said. So far, dengue larva has been found in 25 houses, they said. Dengue is transmitted by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, for which irregular rainfalls and tropical climates create ideal breeding ground.













