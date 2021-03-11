PML-N leader arrested for thrashing lady police constable in Lahore

Police on Thursday arrested PML-N women leader Tanveer Chaudhry (Tanveer Bibi) for allegedly thrashing a woman police constable after the latter tried to stop Tanveer from entering the premises of an Accountability Court.

According to a local media outlet, the police nominated PML-N leader Tanvir Chaudhry in the first information report on the complaint of anti-riot force constable Anam Fatima.

She alleged the suspect tried to enter the premises of the accountability court along with five unknown women without seeking permission. As she and her colleague Sonia Ashraf tried to stop them, Tanvir Chaudhry got furious and slapped her.

He and the unidentified women then thrashed her publicly, Anam alleged adding the attackers also hurled threats at her.