LONDON: Prince William has come forth protecting the regal family, following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s touchy meeting with Oprah Winfrey.

In his first remarks in regards to the tell-all, the Duke of Cambridge said that the royal family ‘isn’t racist.’

During quite possibly the most stunning disclosures made in the CBS talk with, Meghan said the royal family raised worries over Archie’s skin tone.

Reacting to this, William on a visit to East London on Thursday, said he has not yet addressed Prince Harry, yet will do so very soon.

The Duke was visiting a school in Stratford close by his better half Kate Middleton when a journalist asked him, “Is the royal family a bigoted family, sir?”

He answered, “We’re a lot of not a racist family.”

The royal ruler was asked whether he has spoken to his brother since the Oprah interview, to which he answered, “No, I haven’t spoken to him yet however I will do.”