Gilgit-Baltistan declared Pakistan’s only corona-free region

In the middle of rising COVID-19 cases in the country under the probable third wave, Gilgit-Baltistan has been declared a COVID free region with zero active cases.

GB’s focal person for coronavirus Dr. Shah Zaman confirmed that there were no active cases in the region comprising of 10 districts. He further added that all previously infected patients had recovered.

Dr. Zaman said that despite having limited resources the virus was controlled effectively in the region.

Emphasizing on taking necessary precautions he insisted that the trend could be maintained with the addition of vaccine drives.

During the past 24 hours, Pakistan recorded 53 coronavirus-related deaths, taking the overall death toll to 13,377.

Whereas in Punjab all educational institutes have been shut down from March 15 to March 28.