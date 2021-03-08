IT minister meets the 15 year-old Karachi boy who developed a WhatsApp like app

Syed Amin-ul-Haque, the federal minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, on Sunday met with Nabeel Haider a 15 year old app- developer hailing from Karachi. Haider had created a WhatsApp like instant messaging app.

The IT minister lauded his dedication and efforts, offering him an internship at the National Incubation Centre Karachi.

“I met with 15 y/o Nabeel Haider, who developed ‘FF Family’ – an advanced version of WhatsApp. I loved his dedication & have offered an internship via MoIT at the NIC in Karachi, where his app will be floated & groomed. Our youth & technology is the future”, minister tweeted.

“We will be providing him with a stipend and necessary cooperation,” Amin-ul-Haque said. The minister further assured that the young talent will be guided and trained to become a talented software engineer. During the meeting the IT minister emphasized on promoting local talent in the IT industry.

“We are trying our best to promote local talents in the IT industry,” he said.

According to Nabeel, the app’s development took him a longer duration due to his laptop’s low performance, which he had bought for Rs.10,000. “My father worked really hard to manage savings for me to buy the laptop, but its inefficiency increased the duration of the app’s development”, Nabeel said.

The teenager named his app FF Meeting (family & friends meeting) which is available on Google PlayStore.

Nabeel mentions that his app is more advanced than WhatsApp. It includes options like “secret chat” and features for the visually impaired.