Kayseria launches 3rd Master’s collection

Kayseria launched its 3rd Master’s collection on 5th March’2021 at the prestigious Alhamra Art Council, Mall road Lahore. It was collaboration between reputable artist and a mass retail brand, with this collaboration Kayseria aimed to celebrate art, nature and the human observation. The focus was to successfully proliferate the textile industry with this ideal through the use of state of the art digital scanning and printing. Kayseria retail is once again becoming a bridge between Art, the Human Touch and Technology.Kayseria has proudly commissioned Dr. Rahat Naveed Masud, a most celebrated artist to develop a collection on the “Flowering Trees of Lahore” and is launching this collection from its prestigious “Master’s Collection” platform. This is Kayseria’s third Master’s Collection – the first was with Ustad Saif-ur-Rahman while the second was with Mohsin Banday.













