Lahore Garrison lead Inter Club National Golf Championship

LAHORE: The Pakistan Golf Federation National Inter Club Championship moved into the final phase at the Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Course here on Saturday. After two days of competition, involving sixteen member teams of DHA Club Karachi, Islamabad Club and Lahore Garrison Club, the team members of Garrison Club combined remarkably well to boost their winning chances. Accrding to playing format, each club team comprise of two professionals, four amateurs, two junior professionals, two junior boys, two junior girls, two women and two senior amateurs. While other clubs were ineffectual in their efforts to come up with flair and expertise oriented players especially in the junior girls category, junior boys category and even junior professionals category, Garrison Club worked forcefully to blossom talent in these categories and this endeavour yielded commendable results for them. The teams positions after the end of two rounds with final round to go on Sunday (today): Garrison Club at a gross team score of 2187 ,while the next best team DHA Golf Club Karachi are at a team score of 2405 and Islamabad Golf Club are at 2439.













