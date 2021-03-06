Shoaib Akhtar blasts PCB after PSL disaster, requests PM Imran to intervene

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his displeasure over the postponement of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to Covid-19 outbreak. He has now launched a fresh attack on ‘incompetent Pakistan Cricket Board’ from such an occurrence. In his latest video, he has lambasted PCB chairman Ehsan Mani and the medical panel, and requested PM Imran Khan to take matters in his own hands. He went on to say that PCB CEO Wasim Khan was being made the scapegoat, and that he was only person running the show in the board. “The medical panel should be punished and I request the higher authorities because they played with the lives of the people… All the blame has been put on Wasim Khan and he has been asked to face everything. Who has brought Wasim Khan? Ehsan Mani (brought him). Where is Mani Sahab? Is this the responsibility of Wasim Khan to answer here? Ehsan Mani should give the answer,” Akhtar said in a video shared by the former cricketer on his YouTube channel.

“You (PCB) played with the lives of the people and at the same time you played with the reputation of the country. Where is the chairman of PCB, where is Mani? Come to the front and answer. You have damaged Pakistan’s reputation by ruining PSL. I am asking the higher authorities and the Prime Minister, sir look into this matter. This is an insult to Pakistan and Pakistan cricket,” Akhtar added. Earlier, the PSL was postponed after three more players had tested positive for the deadly virus. The number now jumps to seven since the start of the tournament on February 20.