Pakistan committed to forge cooperation with ASEAN states: Foreign Secy

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Friday said in accordance with the ‘Vision East Asia’ policy, Pakistan was committed to strengthen partnership with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The Foreign Secretary expressed these views at a roundtable discussion with Heads of Missions of the ASEAN countries held here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sohail Mahmood emphasized on Pakistan’s desire to forge closer cooperation with ASEAN in political-security, trade, economy and socio-cultural domains.