Syra Yousuf hits back at trolls

Actress Syra Yousuf has hit back at online trolls after an unfiltered picture of hers triggered an online flurry of comments about her ‘flawed’ skin.

Syra became the latest celebrity to get caught up in an online storm of criticism after her sister, Palwasha Yousuf, posted an unfiltered picture of her. The 32-year-old actor was criticized for not having ‘perfect’ skin and looking ‘older’ in the picture.

Comments ranged from, “Skin kitni kharab hogae hai (Your skin has been ruined),” to, “Looking aged.”

Others praised Palwasha for showing real and unfiltered pictures on her page. “This is how makeup looks like in reality. Grow up guys,” wrote one user, while another comment read, “I love the fact that you’re normalizing what should be normal. #realskin.” A day after much heated online discourse, Syra herself addressed the picture, taking to her Instagram story to hit back at trolls with ultimate grace. She posted a bare-faced, unfiltered selfie with the caption, ” I really like my skin #nofilter.”

It’s heartening to see celebrities take ownership of their unfiltered selves and promote what’s real. Just last week, Hania Aamir also took to Instagram to school people about unrealistic standards of beauty and the importance of owning one’s self.

“When will we stop being insecure about the way we look? We need to own ourselves, we need to own our skin tones,” she said.