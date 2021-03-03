Ramsha bags Favourite Actress Award at ARY People’s Choice Award

After starring in back-to-back mega hit projects, the beautiful and talented Ramsha Khan has been recognised for her exceptional acting skills and has been honoured at the ARY People’s Choice Awards in the category of Favourite Actress for the drama serial ‘GhisiPitiMohabbat’.

‘I feel so great; I want to thank everyone who voted for me. I am extremely happy as this is my first award so this is huge for me. I’ll be honest, I worked really hard and I hope to improve myself even more,’ expressed the happy Ramsha when receiving the award

Ramsha Khan was nominated in multiple categories for her 2020 dramas – ‘Ishqiya’ and ‘Ghisi Piti Mohabbat,’ however it was her standout performance as the feisty Samiya that got her the main award. “I feel so great; I want to thank everyone who voted for me. I am extremely happy as this is my first award so this is huge for me. I’ll be honest, I worked really hard and I hope to improve myself even more. I would like to thank Fasih Bari Khan for writing the character Samiya and Abdullah Seja for taking a risk on me and of course Ahmad Bhatti the director,” expressed the happy Ramsha when receiving the award.

“I am personally surrounded by amazingly strong and empowered women so I would like to thank each and every one of them,” Ramsha further added.

She will next be seen in ARY Digital’s ‘Shehnai,’ opposite Affan Waheed, expected to go on air at the end of March.