Sanam Jung opens up about how she dealt with divorce rumours

Pakistan actress Sanam Jung has opened up how she dealt with the rumours regarding her divorce. In an interview, the actress said, “People started calling my mother-in-law that why Qassam did second marriage? Qassam started receiving calls in America, people are worried that why Sanam and Qasaam are not together? It’s such a long story. He has his job there, he lives there. We are here for some time and we are waiting to get shifted.”

‘I had so much pressure, even distant relatives were asking that what happened so that’s why I said that nothing happened,’ said Sanam Jung while describing why she responded to the rumours

“I had so much pressure, even distant relatives were asking that what happened so that’s why I said that nothing happened. Even Zahid Ahmed got worried and out of all the celebrities he was the only one who texted me and said that Sanam are you okay and I hope this isn’t true. That’s why I clarified it on Instagram,” said Sanam Jung while describing that why she responded to the rumours.