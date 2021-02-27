Snowboard festivities begin

A three-day snowboard and culture festival kicked off at scenic Gabin Jabba in Swat on Saturday. On the opening day of the festival, hundreds of players from all across the country took part in the snow-marathon-race, kabaddi and tug of war games. Tourists from all over the country flocked to the scenic valley and enjoyed themselves from sporting events, cultural activities, local cuisine and dancing to tunes played by local musicians on traditional musical instruments.

The three-day festival, at an altitude of more than eight thousand feet from the sea-level, aimed at promoting tourism is a joint venture of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Culture and Tourism Authority and the Swat District Administration. The festival will provide an opportunity for the tourists to get themselves entertained from sports such as snow-cycling, snow-marathon-race, tug of war, archery and kabaddi, likewise many other things aiming to entertain the children are also up for them. Muhammad Abid Majeed, Secretory for KP’s department for tourism, said the KP government had been all set to give facilities to tourism at all tourist spots in the KP province.