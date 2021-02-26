I said to myself I want to cry But why can’t I My inner voice replied because the ocean of ur tears has dried And all of your emotions have died I said to myself I want to speak up But why can’t I My innervoice replied maybe because u have given up And all the words in my mind are tied I said to myself I want to forgive But why can’t I My innervoice replied has the world ever gave u any reason to live And all my fears again came out with pride I said to myself they all look satisfied But why can’t I My innervoice replied because all u do is hide And all my feelings came crashing like a high tide I said to myself all I really wanted was to live my life But why can’t I My innervoice replied because people who said they loved u dug through your heart a sharp knife And then suddenly all the tears started rolling down my eyes I said to myself now I want to stop crying But why can’t I My innervoice replied because the ocean of ur tears which once has dried is now alive And all of your emotions are again brought to life