I said to myself I want to cry

But why can’t I

My inner voice replied because the ocean of ur tears has dried

And all of your emotions have died

I said to myself I want to speak up

But why can’t I

My innervoice replied maybe because u have given up

And all the words in my mind are tied

I said to myself I want to forgive

But why can’t I

My innervoice replied has the world ever gave u any reason to live

And all my fears again came out with pride

I said to myself they all look satisfied

But why can’t I

My innervoice replied because all u do is hide

And all my feelings came crashing like a high tide

I said to myself all I really wanted was to live my life

But why can’t I

My innervoice replied because people who said they loved u dug through your heart a sharp knife

And then suddenly all the tears started rolling down my eyes

I said to myself now I want to stop crying

But why can’t I

My innervoice replied because the ocean of ur tears which once has dried is now alive

And all of your emotions are again brought to life