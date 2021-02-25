Kangana claims she is the ‘only’ actress after Sridevi to do comedy

Actress Kangana Ranaut marked the 10th year of her film ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ on Thursday and said that the movie was her entry into mainstream comedy.

The actress, who played the lead, Tanu, in the movie, claimed that she was the “only” actress after late Sridevi to try comedy. Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote, “I was stuck in edgy/neurotic roles, this film changed the trajectory of my career, was my entry in to mainstream that too with comedy, with Queen and Datto I strengthened my comic timing and became the only actress after legendary SriDevi ji to do comedy #10yearsoftanuwedsmanu.”

Retweeting the aforementioned tweet, she added, “Thanks to @aanandlrai and our writer Himanshu Sharma for this franchise, when they came to me as struggling makers I thought I can make their careers but instead they made my career, one can never tell which film will work and which won’t,all destiny, glad my destiny has you.”

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the movie released in 2011 and was an instant hit. The sequel ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ premiered in 2015. Besides Kangana, the film series starred R Madhavan, Swara Bhasker and Jimmy Shergill in prominent roles.

Madhavan also took to Twitter to celebrate the comedy drama clocking 10 years. Putting out a tweet, he wrote, “@aanandlrai @KanganaTeam @vikramix @Viacom18Studios Thank YOU ALL SOO SOO MUCH for this awesome piece of history .. Will cherish this for the rest of my life . #10yearsoftanuwedsmanu.”

On the work front, Kangana has ‘Dhaakad’, ‘Thalaivi’ and ”Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’ in the pipeline.