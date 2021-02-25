LoC to restore ceasefire after India-Pakistan DGMO’s dialogue

According to a recent development, Pakistan and India mutually decided to restore ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other sectors after a dialogue between the senior military officials through a hotline on Thursday.

The agreement was reached between the two countries after the director generals of military operations of India and Pakistan held discussions over the established mechanism of a hotline contact, said a statement issued by the ISPR.

“The two sides reviewed the situation along LOC and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere,” stated the official handout.

The statement added that in the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace, the two DGMOs agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence.

“Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LOC and all other sectors, with effect from midnight 24/25 February 21,” the statement said.

Furthermore, the senior officials of both sides decided to resolve any future misunderstanding or unanticipated situation by utilizing the existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings.

This step of peace is taken after years of tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors It also came just days before the second anniversary of the Balakot incident and subsequent retaliation by Pakistan that brought the two countries on the brink of war.

It cannot be said that this decision will bring a sustainable peace. However, The Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa recently offered India to resolve all issues through dialogue.

There have been more than 13,500 ceasefire violations since 2003 which have claimed the lives of 310 citizens and injured 1,600.