NAB committed to logical conclusion of mega corruption cases: chairman

Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB, chaired a meeting to review performance of Regional Bureaus of NAB at NAB Headquarters. During the meeting, it was informed that cases are vigorously pursued by NAB investigation officers and prosecutors in the courts.

During the meeting, it was informed that Accountability Court Karachi has announced judgment in reference No 02/2018. The accused Nisar Moari, Sultan Qamar, Imran Afzal, Haji Wali Muhammad Shaukat Hussain and Abdul Manan were granted 07 years of rigorous imprisonment and fine of 10 million each and 02 years additional in case of failure to pay fine, except accused Abdul Manan who is absconding was awarded 03 years. Accused Nisar Morai further awarded 04 years of rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs 0.5 million.

It was informed that Accountability Court Lahore has announced judgment in reference No 26/2007, whereby the accused Adnan Qayyum and Suleman Farooq were sentenced for 07 years of rigorous imprisonment along with the fine of Rs.3 million and Rs 4.2 million each. It was further informed that the respected Accountability Court Lahore has announced judgment in reference no 06/2019 whereby the accused Allaudin was sentenced for 03 years of rigorous imprisonment alongwith the fine of Rs 16.708 million.

During the meeting, it was informed that Accountability Court Quetta has announced judgment in reference 06/2017 whereby accused Talat Ishaq was sentenced for 05 years of rigorous imprisonment with fine amount of Rs. 4, 11, 06,644. Moreover, accused Saima Talat was sentenced for six months of rigorous imprisonment with a fine amount of Rs. 15, 44,341. The assets/Properties of both the accused persons are forfeited/confiscated in favor of state. If the amount of fine is not paid by the accused persons, the same can be realized by disposing of their properties by NAB.

Moreover, it was further informed that Accountability Court Quetta has announced judgment in reference No 05/2005 whereby the accused Khalid Shamim was sentenced for 04 years of rigorous imprisonment with fine amount of Rs. 1 million. Moreover, Accused Abdul Ghani was sentenced for 04 years of rigorous imprisonment with fine amount of Rs. 6.4 million. In case of default, further 03 months of rigorous imprisonment will be served by both accused persons.

During the meeting, it was further informed that Accountability Court Hyderabad has announced judgment in reference No 02/2007/H, whereby the accused persons Mushtaq Ahmed Qureshi & Wali Dad Khoso were sentenced for five years of rigorous imprisonment alongwith the fine of Rs.2 million and rigorous imprisonment of one year along with fine of Rs.2 million respectively.

During the meeting, it was informed that two accused persons namely Roshan Ali Kanasro, Ex-MD, STDC, Sindh and Ghulam Murtaza Daudpoto, Ex-GM, STDC were arrested after their dismissal of pre-arrest bail by the august Supreme Court of Pakistan vide order dated 19-2-21. Transitory remand of 5 days was granted and physical custody of both accused persons was handed over to NAB Karachi vide dated 20-02-21. NAB Karachi will present both the accused persons in the respected Accountability Court, Karachi for grant of remand as per law.

The chairman said that NAB is absolutely committed to the logical conclusion of mega corruption while collar crime cases by utilizing all its resources by adopting the “Accountability for All” policy. He directed all regional bureaus to put in their best efforts in vigorously pursuance of under trial cases of NAB with complete preparation on the basis of solid evidence in accordance with law so that corrupt should be brought to justice and looted money should be recovered and deposited in national exchequer, considering it as on national duty as per law.