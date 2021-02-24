Aima pens lengthy birthday note for Shahbaz Shigri

Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri are once again providing major couple goals on Instagram with Baig penning an adorably gushy birthday message for Shigri.

Marking Shigri’s 33rd birthday today, Feb. 24, Baig took to Instagram to share a series of photographs with her actor/filmmaker beau, complete with a lengthy declaration of her love for him! “There’s so much to say but honestly, I can’t find the right words to show all these memories we have built together,” she wrote.

She then went on to express how she doesn’t have enough words to describe the type of person he is. “I have known you for quite a while now, and surprisingly I still can’t think of a single drab moment with you,” she added.

Keeping in line with her earlier statement, Baig compared Shigri to ‘comedy central’ thanks to his ‘dad jokes’. “I sorta dig all your dad jokes now and dayum that jukebox of rejected Bollywood Lollywood songs that keeps playing in your head. Never met a fellow more mellow than you,” she shared.

Signing off the special note, Baig wrote, “Thank you for turning me into a better person Shigri, and hats off to you for coping up with a person like me! Lucky to have you.”

Here’s wishing Shigri a very happy birthday and the couple, happiness!