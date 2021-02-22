PIA to enhance flight operation, cargo business in GB

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will enhance the flight operation and cargo business in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) for promoting tourism and other sectors of the economy.

PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik on Sunday agreed to enhance the flight operation and increase the facilities for the business community and people of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) region.

In a meeting with a delegation of the Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), which led by its Chairman FPCCI Capital Qurban Ali called on him, he said that currently PIA has ongoing operation of two flights, which would be increased to three flight a day by March 28, 2021 to enhance the connectivity between Gilgit Baltistan and the main centres of the economy and industrial sector.

The FPCCI and Pakistan Air Lines (PIA) shared the common national agenda for promoting the country’s soft image and prosperity of Pakistan through dedication, commitment and devotion for the country, said a press release issued by FPCCI here .

Malik said that promotion of business culture and values, economy, investment, trade, tourism, employment generation, social welfare and people’s connectivity are the common areas between both sides for prosperous and strong Pakistan. He said, “We want to enhance the cooperation and coordination with the business community and the community should come forward and play their due role in helping PIA for making it more efficient and strong.”

In meeting with the FPCCI delegation, he also vowed to start the project of a new runway in Gilgit Airport and construction of new offices and other facilities in GB airport to provide facilities to the passengers and tourists coming from all over the country.

The CEO of PIA agreed to further negotiate on discount in passenger fare and other services expenditure by PIA for passengers and business community of GB region and to resolve these issues. While in negation on flight operation for ‘Devotees’ to Iraq, he said that the operation was due to flight was banned in COVID-19 pandemic situation and after the permission by Iraqi authorities, PIA to start flight operation for Iraq.

He said that after starting the operation, PIA would fully facilities the ‘Devotees’ and provide them all facilities accordingly. He also agreed to further negotiate for providing fare discount and other faculties to the local business community and their families as well on business trips and business services.

The CEO of PIA informed that the financial restructuring of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), a new fleet of aircraft, staff training and new flight destinations are being prioritized to attract the most potential passengers from all over the world.

Malik said that PIA is going through the huge challenges in financial and technological fronts and with the support of the business community and exporters PIA would revive its past glory and come out from all these facing challenges.

He said that during the COVID-19 pandemic situation, PIA is facing big challenges and it is the responsibility of the FPCCI and all over the business community of Pakistan to come forward and play their due role in rescuing the national airline from the current situation. He also appreciated the role of FPCCI and the business community of GB for development and prosperity of Pakistan and nation building.