Islamabad down Multan by three wickets in thriller

KARACHI: Islamabad United defeated Multan Sultans by three wickets in a thrilling match of the Pakistan Super League VI match at the National Stadium here on Sunday evening. Chasing a target of 151, Islamabad reached their mark after losing seven wickets. Magnificent power hitting by Lewis Gregory in the late overs helped Islamabad win in their opening encounter. Despite losing wickets in succession towards the middle of their innings, Islamabad chased the target with six balls to spare. Alex Hales and Phil Salt began Islamabad’s run chase but before they could solidify the partnership, Salt (13) was caught by James Vince off Mohammad Umar in the 4th over. He was replaced by Shadab Khan, who could only chip in five runs before getting caught out off Carlos Brathwaite. Hales added a fine 29 off 20, including two fours and as many sixes, to his side’s total but was bowled by Shahid Afridi in the 7th over. Afridi struck again four overs later, dismissing Asif Ali who managed nine runs from nine balls. Islamabad began to feel even more pressure after Iftikhar Ahmed was run out by Afridi five balls later. More trouble followed for Islamabad as Hussain Talat was caught off Khushdil Shah before Faheem Ashraf and Lewis Gregory prevented the match from slipping away.

Earlier, Multan, being sent in to bat, finished at 150-8 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to a splendid 71-run knock by new captain Mohammad Rizwan. Chris Lynn and Rizwan opened the innings, but Lynn (1 off 5) was dismissed in the second over only, caught by keeper Salt off Faheem. Rizwan then piled on runs to build up his team’s total, scoring 43 off 27 in 10 overs. Multan lost their second wicket in the 8th over, when James Vince (16) was caught by Ashraf on a ball by Lewis Gregory. Rilee Rossouw helped Rizwan with a 25-run knock off 14 laced with two fours and as many sixes, before he was caught by Mohammad Waseem off Shadab. Waseem struck again in the next over, sending Sohaib Maqsood packing after scoring two runs. Khushdil (7), meanwhile, was caught by Alex Hales off Gregory in the 14th over.

Scores in brief:

Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by three wickets

Multan Sultans 150-8, 2o overs (Mohammad Rizwan 71, Rilee Rossouw 25, Carlos Brathwaite 22 not out; Mohammad Wasim Jnr 3-29, Lewis Gregory 2-31) VS Islamabad United 151-7, 19 overs (Lewis Gregory 49 not out, Alex Hales 29, Faheem Ashraf 22; Carlos Brathwaite 2-23, Shahid

Afridi 2-24)

Player of the match – Lewis Gregory (Islamabad United).