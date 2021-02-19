Gigi will bring her daughter up in a multi-faith home

American model Gigi Hadid believes giving a child the opportunity to explore interests is a beautiful thing.

“It is good to take different pieces of different religions that you connect with, and I think that’s how we will do it,” Gigi said in an interview with Vogue.

She opened up about the birth of her daughter Khai in September with partner Zayn Malik, saying that the couple opted for home birthing because the COVID-19 restrictions wouldn’t allow her to have everyone she wanted by her side at the hospital. Gigi will allow Khai to explore different faiths the way she did in her childhood.

“My dad’s Muslim, and my mom grew up celebrating Christmas,” Gigi said. “I felt like I was allowed to learn about every religion when I was a kid.”

Gigi has neither a nanny nor a baby nurse for Khai.

Gigi and Zayn welcomed their baby girl on September 24, 2019. Her Arabic name Khai, which means “the chosen one”, was revealed in January.

She chose to keep her pregnancy private due to COVID-19 and the reemergence of the Black Lives Matter protests, which she wanted to use her social media platform.