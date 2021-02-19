Critical role of governance

Training, preparedness in peacetime only guarantors of peace: says COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa witnessing training exercise “Jidar ul Hadeed” that involves integrated maneuvers of infantry and mechanized forces in defensive role. He expressed complete satisfaction during his visit to training area in Thar Desert near Chhor. Earlier, on arrival at exercise area, COAS was received by corps commander Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmad Anjum.

Supreme court seeks election commission’s briefing on scheme of senate election. The court noted that free vote is provided in the constitution and the free vote is possible only through the secret ballot which is used for the direct vote and the proportional system. However, the attorney general contended that the minorities and the women seats are filled through parties preferences. Later, the bench adjourned the hearing.

Prime minister Imran Khan wants swift finalization of Pakistan Education policy 2021, in consultation with the provincial governments and other stakeholders that should cater to the priorities for implementing modern education system in the country. A meeting was held the other day in this context.

Foreign minister shah Mahmood Qureshi says India has nuclearized the Indian Ocean and continues to induct advanced weapons systems and naval delivery platforms, in pursuit of its hegemonic designs. While addressing the international maritime conference in Karachi, he said the Indian ocean offers promising potential for mutual cooperation and collaboration. But geo-strategic competition and the pursuit of military dominance by some states gravely jeopardized that potential. He said India’s aggressive policies pose immediate threat to international security. Foreign Minister says Pakistan is ready to cooperate with friendly nations to promote blue economy. He said Pakistan is an important stakeholder in the Indian ocean security framework, which includes counter – piracy as well as human trafficking and narcotics smuggling. He said Pakistan navy continuous to maintain a robust security posture along Pakistan’s coast and in the regional seas, in order to prevent nefarious elements from illicit activities in the maritime domain. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said China – Pakistan economic corridor (CPEC) and development of Gwadar port are game changing projects that have further enhanced the geo economic significance of Pakistan.

This is a cold calculated strategy to ensure that even if a plebiscite takes place, there are not enough indigenous Kashmiris left to rise against India’s brutal regime

The Gwadar port has the potential to develop into a full-fledged regional hub and a trans- shipment port. The focus on the Maritime sector is Pakistan’s priority right now; we have taken a number of initiatives to transform Pakistan’s ports into regional transhipment hubs including the upgradation of port infrastructure. The foreign minister said, “Pakistan is an important Maritime state blessed with an over 1000 kilometre long coastline. Maritime zones of Pakistan are richly endowed with living and nonliving resources.

Naval Chief meets foreign military delegates participating in AMAN 21 drill. Naval exercise Aman 21 will enhance the collaborative efforts for peace and Maritime security while highlighting Pakistan navy’s initiatives for ensuring Maritime security and peace in the region through regional Maritime security Patrol (RMSP) and regular engagements with other countries. Delegates appreciated the conduct of seventh multinational Maritime exercise Aman 21. Besides, three days international Maritime conference (IMC-21) organised on the theme of development of blue economy under a secure and sustainable environment; shared future for western Indian ocean region by National Institute of maritime affairs (NIMA)- Pakistan Navy.

It has been reported that NATO will not leave Afghanistan before “time is right”. The NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance will not withdraw its troops from Afghanistan “before the time is right”, ahead of discussion by Defence ministers on the development. The ministers of the 13 NATA member states will hold their highest level talks since US President Joe Biden took office vowing to work closer with allies after four years of tensions under Donald Trump. Top of the agenda for the virtual conference will be the fate of the alliance’s 9,600 strong support mission in Afghanistan after Trump struck a deal with the Taliban to withdraw Troops. the deployments future hinges on whether Biden agrees to stick to May to pull out foreign forces or risks a bloody backlash from the islamist insurgents by staying put. While no one wants to stay in Afghanistan longer than necessary we will not leave before the time is right told the NATO Secretary General to a media conference. “Ministers will continue to assess the situation on the ground and monitor development very closely”. The Biden administration says it is reviewing the deal and the Pentagon has accused the Taliban of not fulfilling promises that include reducing attacks and cutting ties to insurgent groups.

Muslims who constitute India’s largest minority group are frequent targets of hate and violence – perpetuated by extremist Hindus – over 100,000 Kashmiris have lost their lives in the past 30 years. This is a cold calculated strategy to ensure that even if a plebiscite takes place, there are not enough indigenous Kashmiris left to rise against India’s brutal regime. Kashmiris are protesting the operation. it is time for the world to take notice of Indian oppression. both India and Pakistan need to realise that they cannot change the geography of South Asia.

Governance plays a critical role in the country’s economic prosperity and satisfaction of the country’s subject population with the ruling Elite. never has this been so obvious than in current Global governance dispensation and shipped send in the important quadrant of global power. governance according to conventional wisdom is the synchronisation of societal/ Cultural habits, economic system and political institutions focused on the greater purpose of the existence of a nation state. need is for rethink to establish a balance in the society and the continuous analysis for maintaining that balance or equilibrium. make systems easy to understand and apply.

An element of rationality is essential to ensure all the time, especially in the context of the role of a nation state as well the requirements of globalisation and the market economy. look at Turkey. This Nation has once again demonstrated remarkable rationality and resolved to retain the path of secularism and collaboration with the west. Delegation and decentralization are important issues in public administration and public policy. So are the concept of devolution, authority and power as well as the sources of power and authority. Ultimately it is the institutions that determine your direction and path to progress and prosperity. Beware of the resistance to change and how to overcome that resistance. Keep an eye on what the constitution tells you to follow, the rule of the law.

The writer is former Director National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Government of Pakistan, a political analyst, a public policy expert, and a published author