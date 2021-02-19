Bus-trailer collision leave 5 dead, 25 injured in Attock

A collision between a bus and a trailer in Attock district on Thursday left five people dead and 25 others injured. According to details, the accident occurred when the over-speeding trailer collided with the passenger bus coming from the opposite direction on Fateh Jang Khorr Road, resulting in the death of five people and wounds to 25 others. Getting information, the rescue teams reached the spot and moved the bodies and injured to the hospital. Several people of the injured were in critical condition. Police said the deadly crash was due to over-speeding and negligence of the trailer driver, adding that an investigation was launched into the accident. On Wednesday last, at least seven people died and nine others got injured when a mini-truck rammed into a passenger coach due to dense fog on Quaidabad-Khushab Road in Mianwali. Police said that six men and one woman are among the seven who died. According to police, the accident occurred near Mianwali at Khushab Road when the speeding truck collided with a van, with both drivers losing control and resulting in a collision.













