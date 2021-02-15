Pakistan working to forge peaceful coexistence in region: CJCSC

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza Sunday appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy in conducting the Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN 2021 in a befitting manner.

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-21 is being conducted under the slogan of ‘Together for Peace’. The week-long exercise provides the forum to various participating nations to interact and promote Maritime cooperation. In tandem with various activities of the exercise, International Bands Display and Maritime Counter-Terrorism Demonstration were held at PNS QASIM Manora, Karachi, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

Addressing the ceremony, Gen Raza highlighted that Pakistan is demonstrating its commitment to forge peaceful coexistence and shared global cooperation through the drill. He lauded the professionalism of the participants and also underlined that Exercise AMAN 21 wold promote regional cooperation and stability, greater interoperability and united resolve against terrorism and crimes in the maritime domain.

On the occasion, an impressive international bands display was presented by bands of the participating countries of AMAN 21, aiming to connect the countries through cultural legacies. The military bands from Sri Lanka, Tri Services of Pakistan, Sindh Rangers and Coast Guard played traditional and military tunes. The fascinating melodies were appreciated by the audience. Besides, an enthralling special rifle drill by Pak Marine was also a part of the event displaying excellent performance of spins and expert manoeuvres. Additionally, counter-terrorism demonstration was another forceful display of strength and specialized skills by Special Operations Forces to counter acts of maritime terrorism, refine special operating procedures, exchange of professional expertise and to enhance interoperability with participating SOF teams.

A large number of observers, foreign diplomats, personnel from the participating navies and senior officials of armed forces of Pakistan witnessed the international bands display and counter-terrorism demonstration.

During Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN 21, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi was called on by Commander Royal Jordanian Naval Force Col Hisham Khaleel Mubarak Aljarrah, Commander Djibouti Coast Guard Col Waiss Omar Bogoreh, Deputy Chief of Russian Navy HQ Rear Admiral Oleg Apishev, Flag Officer Commanding Sri Lankan Fleet Rear Admiral YMGB Jayathilake and Deputy Commander US NAVCENT Rear Admiral Curt Renshaw. In addition, Chief of the Naval Staff was also called on by Deputy Commander RSNF Eastern Fleet Rear Admiral Ahmed Bin Mohammad, Commander Brazilian Surface Fleet Rear Admiral Rogerio Da Rocha, in separate meetings.

Matters of defence collaborations and maritime security dynamics were discussed during the interactions. The naval chief thanked the dignitaries for participation in Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN 21 to enhance the collaborative efforts for peace and maritime security. The naval chief also highlighted Pakistan Navy’s initiatives for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) and regular bilateral/multilateral engagements with other countries. The dignitaries lauded and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and conduct of 7th Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN 21.

Besides, 9th International Maritime Conference (IMC) 2021 organized by National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), under the aegis of Pakistan Navy and being conducted in tandem with 7th Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-21, culminated with its second day proceedings. The IMC is themed on ‘Development of Blue Economy under a Secure and Sustainable Environment: A Shared Future for Western Indian Ocean Region’. The Second Day of the IMC featured eminent international and national scholars to elucidate variety of issues pertaining to maritime security, environment and relevant growth opportunities in the region. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, National Security Advisor to Prime Minister of Pakistan and renowned scholars joined the conference held on sidelines of 7th Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-2021.

Further, friendly sports matches between officers and men of participating countries and Pakistan Navy were also organized which included cricket, basketball, volleyball, shooting and golf.