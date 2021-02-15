PTI has no trust in its own members: Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that PTI had no trust in its members of parliament and added federal government was afraid of its own people that’s why ordinance has been promulgated. The Minister added that even if open voting held , many of their own members would not vote them due to the selection of Senate candidates. selection by the PTI.

The Provincial Minister expressed these views while talking to reporters after the inauguration of a welfare organization’s Dastar Khawa in Guru Mandir area con Sunday.

He said that everyone witnessed that they have awarded senate ticket in Balochistan and later withdrawn.

Critising the ordinance on Senate elections , he stated that dual nationals were allowed to contest Senate elections and after winning, they can renounce their citizenship.

Sindh Information Minister said that PTI’s intentions are flawed and the cat has come out of the bag. ‘I am sure that by taking such steps, even if there is an open vote, many of their own people would not cast vote in favor of their candidates.

In response to a question, he said that due to the incompetence of the federal government, the lives of the people have become impossible. On the one hand, inflation is sky rocketed while electricity, oil and gas prices are increasing day by day.

He said that the people of Sindh have been deprived of basic necessities like gas We have expressed serious concerns in the assemblies over the gas crisis Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has raised the issue in the meetings held at the federal level.

Sindh is the largest gas producing province. According to the constitution, Sindh should get its share of gas. Give it to other provinces too, we don’t mind we are all Pakistanis and the whole country is ours. But first give due share where it is beiing produced.

In response to a question on the wheat crisis, he said that the wheat crisis was all over the country and but Sindh government was being blamed for It which is injustice.

He said that Punjab produces more wheat than Sindh. Where did it go?

He said that if flour was scarce in Punjab, KPK, Balochistan and other parts of country , the government could not be blamed for It.

The federal government had granted permission to export quality wheat produced in Sindh and Punjab and later when Crises immerged , they imported substandard wheat at high prices which was not even edible.

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government has fixed the support price of wheat at Rs 2,000 per mann this year to increase wheat cultivation and curb smuggling of wheat from the province. While in Punjab, the government has fixed Rs 1,800 per maan, which has paved the way for smuggling of wheat The Provincial Minister pridicted severe wheat crisis next season.