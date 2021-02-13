Angela Merkel-Eternal Chancellor & lessons for Pakistani leadership

Angela Merkel- Germany’s Eternal Chancellor and the World’s most powerful woman and leader of the west. Merkel played an important role as a leader for Germany and European Union. Merkel’s style of government has been characterized by pragmatism. Konrad Adenauer and Helmut Kohl served as chancellor for fourteen and sixteen years respectively and both played a key role for remarkable progress and prosperity of Germany. In 2011 Merkel was awarded the US presidential Medal of Freedom. She is a daughter of paster, born and raised in Hamburg, west Germany. She got her Ph.D in Chemistry from Central Institute of Physical Chemistry of the Academy of Sciences in East Berlin in 1986. She entered politics after fall of Berlin’s wall and joined the Christian Democratic Union (CDU). She sworn in as the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany back in 2005. During her time as the first female chancellor of Germany, Merkel was a leading figure in European politics, championing austerity as the path to recovery for Europe damaged economics. Faced with Europe’s gravest refugee crisis since World War II, she maintained that Germany would keep its border open in the face of the humanitarian emergency. When hundreds of thousands of migrants being conflicts in Syria, Afghanistan, elsewhere flocked to the European Union, Merkel advocated for the resettlement of large numbers of people in Germany. One million migrants entered Germany in 2015 alone. She welcomed one million refugees to Germany during Syria crisis and war and put them on their feet for the past five years despite strong opposition.

She played a key role during the Euro zone debt crisis with a focus on balanced budgets and became most powerful woman of the west in the last sixteen years with action and true leadership

She played a key role during the Euro zone debt crisis with a focus on balanced budgets and became most powerful woman of the west in the last sixteen years with action and true leadership. She led EU with true wisdom and vision especially Germany. Merkel saved the Eurozone from collapse after bailout was given to Portugal, Ireland, Greece and Cyprus. Enhanced budget for education and health sector and reducing military budget are another major achievements which showed her commitment for Germany. Angela did not contributed at national level but also worked for global community in true letter and spirit. Her commitment for climate change and CDM is admirable and was reorganized by UN and international leaders. She closed nuclear reactors and focused on renewable and alternative energy sources which showed her commitment toward Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Merkel’s government drove Germany safely through the Global Pandemic Crisis. Merkel has taken to the airwaves several times to defend Germany’s decision not to go it alone. She said the EU and vaccine makers were “working as fast as possible” to accelerate vaccinations and expand production lines. The EU has ordered more than enough potential vaccines for its 450 million citizens, she said, but the initial shortages have laid bare that the bloc’s “production capacities are not as large as we had imagined”. Angela said that producing vaccines is not something that can be done from one day to the next but these are complicated processes.

Her diplomatic achievements are praiseworthy and remarkable. She also played an important role for international treaty to end Iran’s economic isolation over its nuclear program. Her sixteen years of government were wonderful and will be remembered in the history of Germany forever. There was no financial scandal in all these years of Leadership and authority. Her government increased GDP by about fifteen hundred dollars in sixteen years and has no plot, no ships, no Rolls-Royce but rather living in the same small flat/apartment in Berlin as she was living twenty years back and returning to the same apartment. There is a great lesson for rulers and political leadership of Pakistan if they want to learn lesson from Angela Merkel. In the last twenty years, there is no doubt that she worked and ruled Germany with dedication and commitment with true leadership and stateswoman but with strong political will, vision, wisdom for real economic growth and progress and prosperity for the whole nation as well as EU community.

Weldon, Angela Merkel! you deserve to be remembered by Germans and the world as a true leader. ruler and stateswoman forever.

Dr. Shahid Raza is an Entrepreneur , Educationist , Writer & Renowned multi-disciplinary Researcher Email: [email protected]