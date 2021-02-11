Shehzad Roy’s new music video has surprise cameos by Narendra Modi and Abhinandan

Seasoned Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy recently released a new song to the public. To the surprise of his fans, the music video for the song titled ‘Kon Kis Ka Aadmi Hai’ has surprise cameos by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and IAF pilot Abhinandan. Sort of.

Of course, they are just actors playing roles of the Indian strongman and the vanquished Indian pilot. The music video is filled with such political and social satire and has since gone viral.

The song highlights Indian PM Narendra Modi’s policy of destabilizing regional security while Pakistani hospitality with Abhinandan has also been depicted.

The relatively short music video, lasting under 3 minutes, covers many aspects and presents them to the audience in a lighter vain.

Throughout the video, a child is seen playing the drums, who happens to be Shehzad Roy’s own six-and-a-half-years-old son.