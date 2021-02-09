These children’s books by Pakistani writers are a treat indeed!

Little Jimmy

Neda Mulji

Jimmy goes to the park with his nanny and becomes a bit sad as he can’t do all those tricks he sees other kids doing. He needs help climbing the slide, as he can’t manage all by himself. No matter how hard he tries, he can’t figure out how to do it himself. How does Jimmy teach himself to climb the slide? Find out in this wonderful story which teaches children about the importance of paying attention to the world around them and finding solutions through their own powers of observation.

Brushing Teeth

Ayesha Aslam

The little boy does not want to brush his teeth when he wakes up in the morning. Mum paints a picture of what will happen if he does not take care of his teeth. She explains that not brushing teeth leads to bad oral health, and it is important to be responsible when it comes to dental care. Will the little boy agree with her explanation and start looking after his oral health? Read this fun story written in rhymes to entertain the children as well as teach an important lesson related to hygiene and health.

Pay Pee Agaya

Imrana Maqsood

There are five interesting stories in this book. In these stories you will meet two children and their friend ‘PayPee’. They grow up with you in the stories, but the funny part is that you do not grow up with them. You will see them grow up and read about them. Let’s read about their little bits of mischiefs and their good deeds. You will have tons of fun.

Where is the Green Scarf

Anjum Ahmed

This summer Aamna and Abdullah have decided to go to the zoo. Aamna is wearing her favourite green scarf and Abdullah is rocking his hat with his super cool sunglasses! Join Aamna and Abdullah as their trip to the zoo becomes an adventure when Aamna loses her favourite scarf in the world! See how the children, with the help of their parents and all the animals at the zoo, manage to find the green scarf, which is scared and lost all alone.

Good Night Karachi

Mashal Abbasi

Beaches, bazaars, and even the Quaid’s mazar. You’ll find it all here, whether you live near or far. Explore the vibrant city of Karachi through this bedtime rhyme and say goodnight to all the places that make it the city of lights. Visit all the important places one by one that make Karachi an important cultural and historical centre of Pakistan, such as the Mohatta Palace and the sea view. Children can learn about the significant locations in the city through the colourful illustrations as well as catchy rhymes of the title.