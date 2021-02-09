Pakistan outplay Proteas in final Test, win series 2-0 after 17 years

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan won their first series against South Africa since 2003 by 2-0 with a 95-run victory in the second and final Test on the fifth and final day at Rawalpindi Stadium here on Monday. Pakistan won the first Test by seven wickets in Karachi. Chasing victory target of 370, South Africa were bundled out for 274. South Africa were well placed at 241 for three just after lunch on the fifth day following a century from Aiden Markram (108). Markram’s fifth Test century — the first outside South Africa — included 13 boundaries and three sixes. But when the home side took the new ball, Hasan (5-60) and Shaheen Afridi (4-51) decimated the South African middle order with expert swing bowling to dismiss the visitors. Temba Bavuma made fighting 61. Hasan took career-best figures of 10-114 in the match as South Africa lost their last seven wickets for the addition of only 33 runs on their return to Pakistan for the first time since 2007.

Resuming their second innings on the overnight score of 127 for one, South Africa lost Rassie van der Dussen (48) in the first over of the day to a Hasan in-dipper that bowled him. Markram completed his ton on the final ball before lunch, his dismissal triggered a sensational collapse to hand Pakistan a comprehensive victory. Hasan improved upon his previous best match figures of 7-83 against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi in 2018. In the morning, both teams were involved in a keen battle for victory as South Africa resumed on 127-1, knowing the best chase at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in ten previous Tests was the 200 scored by Sri Lanka in 2000. Mohammad Rizwan was declared player-of-the-series.

This is Pakistan’s only second Test series win over South Africa in 12 attempts, having lost eight and drawn three. Pakistan last beat South Africa 1-0 in a two-match series at home in 2003. The series win also lifts Pakistan to fifth in international Test rankings — the first time they have placed in the top five since January 2017. South Africa are pushed to sixth from fifth. The two teams will now play three Twenty20 internationals on February 11, 13 and 14, all in Lahore.