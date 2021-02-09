Arrested terrorists planned to attack Sindh Assembly: report

Startling revelations have been made by the five arrested terrorists who were taken into custody by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in an action in Karachi in the wee hours of Monday.

According to the reports, the arrested terrorists – all Afghan nationals – planned to attack Sindh Assembly building. The group was being controlled and operated from Afghanistan. Mobile phone and communication data has been received by the investigators.

Provincial Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah along with IG Sindh Mushtaq Mehr, DIG CTD Umar Shahid and in-charge CID Umar Khattab said in a press conference that a large network of terrorists had been trapped in Shah Latif Twon. The group was involved in anti-national activities. The target was Sindh in particular.

Nasir Shah said that there were various threat alerts for several months, and CTD Sindh Police, law enforcement agencies and particularly intelligence agencies worked hard on it. He said a suicide bomber was killed on the spot in the operation this morning, while six arrests have been made.

He said that according to preliminary information, most of the members of the group were said to be from Afghanistan. “There is also strong evidence of RAW involvement. Their targets were our key installations and high-profile personalities.” The Sindh information minister said that the Sindh Assembly was one of the main targets. He expressed gratitude of Almighty Allah and added that the police, CTD officers and intelligence agencies carried out a successful operation and hardcore terrorist were detained. “Pakistan is important for all of us and our institutions also come first, as they work day and night to protect the country from major threats and damage.”

He was of view that said that Pakistan is in a state of war. “Our enemy uses our own people who facilitate terrorist activities.” Nasir Shah said that no concession would be made with those talking against the country and they have no right to stay here. He said that Pakistan is the “country of all of us; we have to strengthen it together”. “When it comes to the country, we should all be together; the enemies do not want peace in the country and want to destabilise the country.”

Replying to a question, he said that Sindh Police IG has been empowered; he was part of the Sindh government. “We all work together for the betterment of people of Sindh.” In response to another question, he said that all the information will be shared after the interrogation process is complete, and added that it was a joint operation involving police, CTD and intelligence agencies.

On the occasion, DIG CTD Omar Shahid said that Zahidullah alias Sulaiman, Bismillah alias Haji Lala, Mohammad Qasim alias Haji Siddique, Inamullah alias Bilal and Gul Mohammad were arrested in the operation.