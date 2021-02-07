Anti-encroachment drive launched on Supreme Court’s directives: Sindh CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that following the orders of the Supreme Court, encroachment drive was launched in the province.

Speaking with journalists at Bhan Syedabad Town, he said that drive against encroachment was launched across the province, and added that farmhouses were being constructed on agricultural lands obtained on lease for 30 years.He said that Haleem Adil Shaikh had appreciated him during his visit to Sehwan. He said that if he had gotten agricultural land on lease than he was using for commercial purpose. He said that Haleem Adil Shaikh had talked against his father, ex-CM Syed Abdullah Shah. He said that it was clearly directives of SC that lease of land of 30 years would not be extended. He said that RO plants at Manchhar Lake would be restored. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was an expert in taking U turns. He said that people across the world were saying Imran Khan had failed to rule the country.

Murad Ali Shah said that a majority was needed in assemblies to amend the constitution. He said that they were saying in ordinance if SC would allow, they would implement. He this said while speaking in a press conference at Noohani House Sehwan. PTI district president Sardar Hakim Nohani announced to join PPP.

The Sindh CM said that PTI had no confidence on their members hence they were asking for show of hands. He said that he would highlight the issue of NFC share in NFC meeting. He offered if central government was not ruling properly to hand over government to PPP. He said that PTI should brought amendment in Constitution for Senate election but constitution was not allowing. He said that it was need of amendment in Constitution but PTI has low number of votes. He said that PPP Co-chairman, ex-president Asif Ali Zardari had brought 18th amendment through consent of all political parties. He condemned the behave of PTI members in national Assembly with PPP leader Naveed Qamar. He said that government was bringing ordinance. He said that this central government was taking work through foolish act and they had no aware about law and constitution. He said that central government had failed on Kashmir issue completely. He said that due to Covid outbreak, government took stern decision to close shrines but devotees should follow SOPs. He said that following constitution, the local bodies election would be held. He said that constitution indicates for holding local bodies election according to census. He said that Sindh government had objections on census of 2017. He said that the decision would be taken in CCI meeting. He said that information reached that before 2023 census would be conducted. He said that on issue of gas shortages, he had raised this matter. He said that PPP was with people of Sindh on matter of gas shortages.

CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah offered condolence with Sajid Bhand, Nasee Bhand and Ihsan Bhand on death of their father Hamzoo Khan Bhand at village Lufuf Ali Bhand. In Bhan Syedabad CM Sindh offered condolence with Saith Usman Solangi on death of his wife and offered condolence with Mushtaq Jamali on death of his brother Suleman Jamali in Bhan Syedabad Town.

He was accompanied by PPP MNA Sikandar Rahpoto, Syed Asif Ali Shah and Taluka president Amanullah Shahani, DC Jamshoro captain Fareed u Ddin Mustafa, SSP Jamshoro Mohammad Anwar Khetran, DC Dadu Sami ullah Nisar Shaikh and SSP Dadu Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh.