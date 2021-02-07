Youth leaders working to bridge gap among diverse communities in nine towns

To celebrate the UN-supported World Interfaith Harmony Week, some of the best youth leaders are working in Lahore’s nine different towns to bridge the gap between different communities, generations, ethnicities and religions in order to increase respect, acceptance, understanding and harmony.

“Our young members are visiting different religious places and educational institutions in their respected areas and come together to listen to, talk with, learn from, understand and share with one another about his or her cultural and religious background and feelings, peace, human dignity, forgiveness, and any topics of interest,” said Javaid William, founder of the FACES Pakistan organization.

Javaid William informed audience of a roundtable discussion on multi-faith youth convention, attended by Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine, that the youth leaders must support mutual understanding and interreligious dialogue to constitute important dimensions of a culture of peace and a way to promote harmony between all communities.

In 2010, the UN General Assembly proclaimed the World Interfaith Harmony Week and encouraged all member states to spread the message of interfaith harmony and goodwill in all places of worship during the first week of February.

Javaid William requested fellow citizens to offer respect to each and every person without any discrimination for economically stronger and prosperous Pakistan.

Addressing the youth convention, Ejaz Alam Augustine said that the provincial government will soon introduce an interfaith harmony policy to promote peaceful coexistence. Besides Mufti Ashiq Hussain and Mahmood Ghaznavi, youth from different areas also participated in the roundtable and shared their experiences.

Ejaz Augustine said that underscored collective responsibility to do something better and to protect human rights of all. “We are observing that people are being targeted because of their religion or other orientation,” he said, and asked the youth leaders to work regularly to promote a culture of peace in the society.

On the occasion, the minister was informed about the Living Together Movement that is a key civic initiative designed to help prevent and resolve ethnic, racial and religious conflicts through dialogue, and open-hearted discussions. It is pertinent to mention here that members of the movement are peace-driven individuals who recognize the same humanity in their fellows and are passionate about bridging the gap between different communities.