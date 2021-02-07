Grand operation against land mafia

On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a grand operation is being launched in the district against the land mafia occupied on public & private and the land of overseas, In this regard, an action plan has been prepared by the district administration.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while presiding over a meeting with CPO Sohail Chaudhry in which action plan for action against Occupy Mafia was reviewed.

DG FDA Sohail Khawaja, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal Rabi Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Umar Maqbool, Ayub Bukhari, Police Officers and Assistant Commissioners of other tehsils were present in the meeting through video link. The Deputy Commissioner apprised the Assistant Commissioners of the district that government’s land should relinquishing from the occupy group and use all possible means to identify the occupiers and seek the help of the citizens in this regard. He asked the Assistant Commissioners not to make any concessions to the elements involved in the seizure. He asked the Assistant Commissioners not to make any concessions to the elements involved in the seizure.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the actions should give confidence to the common man that the responsibility of protection of his life and property is being fulfilled in an efficient manner. He cleared that he would check the operation along with CPO. CPO directed the police officers to assistant administration. Meanwhile a control room has also been established at DC office for receiving information regarding land mafia and phone numbers 041.9201491,9201492 and 03370669912 for WhatsApp have been declared.