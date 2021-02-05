Solidarity day commemorated with full zest and zeal

Jammu and Kashmir Solidarity Day commemorated all over Azad Kashmir including Pakistan with full zest and zeal here on Friday.

A rally was held at Burhan Wani Chowk in the capital of AJK under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir.

National anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir were played, flags of AJK and Pakistan were hoisted and people marched from Burhan Wani Chowk to Central Press Club while chanting Anti India and Pro-freedom slogans.

Large number of women, children, elders and youth participated in the rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people and freedom-loving youth.

The participants of the rally made chains of human hands to pay homage to the eternal sacrifices of the Kashmiri people.

While addressing the rally, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said that today 220 million Pakistanis, 4.1 million people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 1.8 million citizens of Gilgit-Baltistan are renewing their commitment for the independence of the occupied state from India.

“Today, through expressing solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, we are determined to continue our resistance against India until India’s military occupation in the state ends” Ghazali maintained.

He said that we are grateful to the people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir who stand by us in difficult times.

“Pakistan is the only country in the world that is openly supporting the Kashmiri people politically, diplomatically and morally for the right to self-determination” Uzair stated.

He said that India should remember that the misuse of force cannot crush the rightful movement for freedom despite of military terrorism and oppression on innocent and unarmed civilians.

“The Kashmiri people have pledged that they will continue their struggle till the end of the Indian military occupation” he added.

He called on the United Nations, the Security Council, the European Union and the OIC to fulfill their promise of self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Participants in the rally condemned the all illegal actions taken by India in the disputed state on 5th August 2019.

PPP leader Shaukat Javed Mir, Hurriyat leader Malik Mohammad Aslam, All Pakistan Muslim League leader Javed Ahmed Mughal, Refugees’ representative Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail, Raja Zakheer Khan, Muhammad Aimal Farzam, Liaquat Ali Rana, Faisal Farooq and Muhammad Iqbal and others also addressed on the occasion.

Youth in the protest procession were also wearing shrouds to express their determination for freedom from Indian occupation till death.