SU turns out to express solidarity with Kashmir

A huge protest rally led by vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro was taken out at University of Sindh Jamshoro on Friday to mark Kashmir solidarity day.

A large number of teachers, officers, employees and students poured out on the campus, showing solidarity with the people of Kashmir and reiterating their resolve to continue their support for the valley’s freedom struggle.

Organized by varsity’s bureau of STAGS, the rally commenced from Allama I.I. Kazi Chowk which culminated at the varsity’s central library where the participants carrying banners and placards in their hands with pro-Kashmir catchphrases inscribed upon them, chanted deafening and poignant slogans that included watchwords like ‘Kashmir shall become Pakistan’, ‘Our struggle will continue till the day Kashmir is liberated’, ‘Kashmir wants freedom’, ‘Pakistan’s respiratory cord Kashmir’, ‘Stop atrocities against people of Kashmir’ and ‘The message from Sindh is freedom of Kashmir’.

They also raised slogans against the aggression and belligerence of Indian forces on Kashmiri people in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Addressing on the occasion, the vice chancellor Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said that Kashmir was Pakistan’s lifeline, respiratory cord and inseparable identity whereas the Indian belligerence on innocent Kashmiris was unacceptable.

“We are in utter solidarity with people of Kashmir and we gallantly believe in their irrefutable right to freedom. India must not suppress their right of self-determination”, he said.

He added that Pakistani masses always saluted the sacrifices rendered by people of Kashmir in their selfless struggle for independence.

The vice chancellor said that the University of Sindh had taken out the rally to categorically express solidarity to its Kashmiri brothers and sisters adding that the stakeholders of SU in particular and as a nation in general were with them no matter what.

“We second and support their just struggle for what we believe is their due and undeniable prerogative”, said Dr Kalhoro.

He further said that Kashmir was unbreakable part of Pakistan and Kashmiris were not alone in their struggle which would be continued until its freedom.

He added that “we are along with our Kashmiri brothers in this hard time besides Indian government has crossed it’s all limits to do atrocities on weaponless innocent Kashmiris”.

The vice chancellor appealed to the United Nations to exert pressure upon Indian government to withdraw revocation of the special status or limitation autonomy granted to Kashmiris under article 370 which, he said, had been the subject of dispute.

Registrar, pro-vice chancellors of various SU campuses, deans of faculties, and academic as well as administrative heads also participated in the rally.