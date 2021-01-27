Pakistan at peace

Since the beginning of 2nd millennium , Pakistan Army has been involved in ensuring internal security and stability through tackling insurgency and militancy in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and the Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (PATA) of the country where as keeping the law and order situation of Baluchistan under control was the main goal of armed forces as Pakistan’s progress was linked to peace, stability and progress of the province and ultimately Pakistan. FATA comprises seven agencies, i.e. Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, Khyber, Kurram, North Waziristan, and South Waziristan. PATA of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa includes the districts of Swat, upper and lower Dir, Buner and Shangla.The Insurgency in Baluchistan is a low-intensity insurgency waged by Baloch nationalists against the governments of Pakistan and Iran in the Baluchistan region, which covers the Baluchistan Province in southwestern Pakistan, Sistan and Baluchestan Province in southeastern Iran, and the Baluchistan region of southern Afghanistan. Insurgency is one of the formidable challenges to the security, socio-political stability, and economic prosperity of Pakistan.

Pakistan is a responsible country and always exploring the opportunities of peace. Pakistan has always initiated the peace process with India and sincerely tried best to resolve all issues with India, including Jammu and Kashmir, by a peaceful dialogue. Pakistan respects UN, Respect UN mandate, Respect UN Charter, and wants others to do the same

Pakistan Armed Forces confronted tough situations in wake of war against terrorism, yet they are contributing to global peace and prosperity; having still a large number of their presence in various parts of world

The armed forces of Pakistan conducted several small and medium military operations since the beginning of second millanium. These operations are termed as Operations enduring freedom. These are: Operation Al-Mizan, Operation Sher Dil, Operation Rah-e-Haq, Operation Rah-e-Rast, Operation Zalzala, Operation Rah-e-Nijat, Operation Zarb-e-Azb and Operation Rad-ul-Fasad. Chief of Army staff General Qamer Javed Bajwa aims to set the country where it can achieve progress and prosperity. After a long effort that today a peaceful and changing Pakistan is delivering a message of peace progress and tolerance to the world. General Raheel Shareef , General Ashfaq Parvez Kayani had been commanding efficiently against these insurgencies earlier.It is always witnessed that Whether it be the frontier of borders or in the face of terrorism and natural disasters or in the task of rebuilding the country, the Pakistani forces always perform the duty of protecting and serving their nation as a very sacred duty and their Love for the Pakistani nation is part of their faith .the intelligence Agency of Pakistan which is rendered the best as it works solely for the safety and security of the nation in literally every way possible.

Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence general Faiz Hameed is yet the commanding the inter services intelligence and under his command the Collection, analysis and exploitation of information and intelligence aids in providing national security, defense, enforcement of laws and defining foreign policy objectives is carried out in an absolute direction.

The Chief of Defence Staff of the United Kingdom (UK), General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter during his recent visit to Pakistan while holding a meeting with Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had acknowledged Pakistan Army’s continued efforts for regional peace and stability, and lauded the achievements in the fight against terrorism.

Efforts of Pakistan can never be forgotten as Pakistan’s role as a facilitator in the Afghan Peace Process is quite beneficial to the state. By being back at the negotiating table with the major regional powers, Pakistan intends to improve its relations with other states. It provides Pakistan with the opportunity to attain one of its primary foreign policy aims with respect to Afghanistan to establish a network of regional allies. In this regard the elected President of America Joe Biden has issued statement to review the afghan peace agreement.The Biden administration said on Friday that it will review whether the Taliban is reducing violence in keeping with its side of the deal in the Afghan peace accord because living up to its commitments to cut ties with terrorist groups, to reduce violence in Afghanistan, and to engage in meaningful negotiations with the Afghan government and other stakeholders. In case if America do not withdraw its forces by may 2021 which are at its minimum around 2500 ever since 2001 September the agreement will be reversed and riots will start again as per intimated by afghan Taliban.

Furthermore, Pakistan hopes to work in collaboration with Afghanistan to suppress terror groups and alleviate the international community’s claims of state sponsored terrorism.

However, since then the country is witnessing a shift in public opinion on the country’s struggle against terrorism.Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan said that Pakistani nation had rendered unprecedented and heavy sacrifices in war against terrorism and had always taken prompt and indiscriminate actions against any form of extremism. He said that Nation today was more determined by reiterating its pledge to root out terrorism and extremism in all its manifestations and ranks from our country.

Art of peace has four key components which include bravery, love, wisdom, and friendship. Loyalty, sincerity, devotion and integrity lead to bravery and bravery leads to the spirit and determination of sacrifice. The determination to sacrifice creates trust and confidence in the power of love and peace.Pakistan’s army has worked in difficult terrains and situations for global peace. Inside the country, Pakistan Armed Forces confronted toughsituations in wake of war against terrorism, yet they are contributing to global peace and prosperity; having still a large number of their presence in various parts of world.

We should accept Pak Army’s efforts and praise our heroesfor maintaining law and order situation across country for now and years to come as martyrs are our heroes and nations get annihilated when they forget the sacrifices of their martyrs….

Elmer Davis says it right,”This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave”

The writer is a lecturer and a human rights activist