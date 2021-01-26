Ramsha pens heartfelt note as we bid ‘Ghisi Piti Mohabbat’ goodbye

As the highly acclaimed and very well-liked dark comedy drama ‘Ghisi Piti Mohabbat,’ comes to an end, winning the hearts of many, the lead actress, Ramsha Khan, took to her Instagram to share how close the journey has been to her heart.

She goes on to say that it was the greatest experience of her career and that the character of Samia will always live on inside her.

“Here’s to the greatest experience I’ve ever had in my career..

I’ve learned a great deal from you guys.

Lastly, thank you Samia Anwar.. for teaching me the things I never thought I needed to change in me. Goodbye Samia..

You’ll always be with me?.”

She then goes on to thank the rest of the cast and crew for all the efforts they put in to make the drama a success.