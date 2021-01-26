Graana.com partners with NUST to launch Pakistan’s first Real Estate course

Redefining the perceptions of real estate yet again, Graana.com partners with the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) to present Pakistan’s first real estate course – Certification in Real Estate Science Level 1.

While commenting on this, CEO Graana.com and one of the course teachers, Mr. Shafiq Akbar said, “The real estate sector is an engine of economic growth for Pakistan and yet it has been ignored for decades. By introducing formal education courses in our institutions, we can revolutionise this sector.

“The second-largest sector of Pakistan’s economy – real estate and construction industry is acting as the growth stimulator of the economy. This course is aimed at extracting maximum potential and reshaping the real estate landscape by enhancing the knowledge and training professionals in attendance accordingly,” said Group Director Mr. Farhan Javed – and one of the course experts, while expressing his delight on achieving this milestone. Other experts teaching the modules include Mr. Omar Abideen, Ms. Iqra Mussadaq and Ms. Saima Latif.

An amalgamation of both theory and practical studies, the one-of-a-kind certification course provides a learning experience by closely examining technological, management and legal issues related to the real estate profession. The sessions of the four-week certification course, scheduled to commence from January 29, 2021, comprise of assignments, presentations, group activities, case studies and examinations.