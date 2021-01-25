Quality of education at door step of remote deserted village Drigh Bala

Sindh Education Foundation government of Sindh senior officials of region inspected the elementary school at Drigh Bala village in desert area of Kachho of taluka Johi Dadu district and declared it one of the model schools in region.

SEF –Sindh Education Foundation government of Sindh through Public private partnership successfully opened an elementary school at Drigh Bala village in far flung area of Kachho desert in taluka Johi of Dadu district with highest enrollment of 526, there 374 boys and 152 girl’s students.

After a long period of COVID-19, this school was opened with full enrollment following the SOPs on alternate days and provided opportunity of education to the far flung area students.

A senior regional team of SEF, Regional Head Mahboob Ali Magsi, program Officers Manzoor Ali Solangi, Madam Salma Shahani inspected the school and declared it one of model school in region.

Two days long School teachers training was held Ali Danish Public school in Drigh Bala to enhance capacity building of the teachers in teaching. It was also monitored by SEF regional team.

School is known as Ali Danish Public School established in 2009 supported by Sindh Education Foundation, govt. of Sindh, this school is 52 kilometers far from Dadu district and also successfully operational now-a-days in the known area of deep Kachho Drigh Balla, taluka Johi, district Dadu.

The school is agreeably a valuable heritage for the deprived community from education, a place where the education was highly needed and had no concept of educating girls.

On conclusion day of school teachers capacity building training at Ali Danish public School in Drigh Bala, Speaking with media team, a senior management team of SEF, Regional Head Mahboob Ali Magsi briefed that the Ali Danish Public School is one of the quality educations providing school in Dadu district and is a model of successful implementation of reforms in education in far flung area of Kachho like school infrastructure development, provision and merit based recruitment of highly educated and experienced teachers in the school, capacity building of the teachers.

He further stated that this school started with 2 rooms and has now 17 rooms comprising of Early Childhood Education, Primary and Elementary (Girls & Boys sections, morning and evening shifts). In a years’ time the enrollment has increased from 60 to 526 out of which 152 are girls and 374 are boys and total 18 teachers, basic facilities like solar panels are installed in the school, Computer lab, Audio Video (AV) room for providing technology based learning to the students, proper ECE setup, safe drinking water facility, separate toilets for girls and boys, sports material, play ground, canteen system, are available in the school.

He said that this school is providing quality of education, free of cost and scholarship opportunities to the Dr AQ Khan Institute school Islamabad, IBA community college and NJV higher secondary school Karachi.

Shahnawaz Lashari head master of the school said that this school has produced number of significant personalities, which are providing their services in different schools and private sector, 3 students of this school named Dilshad S/o, Khan Mohammad Birahmani currently studying in IX class, Afaque S/o, Atta Mohammad Surhio currently studying in IX class, Faheem Khan S/o, Abdul Kareem Rodnani currently studying in IX class had been selected on merit basis and getting education in Dr. A.Q Khan School at Ibrahim Campus Islamabad in Sindh Education Scholarship Program (SSESP) supported by Sindh Education Foundation (SEF), govt of Sindh, 1 student had been selected on merit basis and getting education in NJV Higher Secondary School Karachi in Sindh Education Scholarship Program (SSESP) supported by Sindh Education Foundation (SEF), govt of Sindh, all the selected students’ parents are farmers and their fields are cultivated on rain water.

Abdul Kareem Rodnani father of student Faheem Khan said that parents are very much pleased and thankful to The Sindh Education Foundation govt. of Sindh for providing this scholarship for the poor and deprived students, he further added that they are leading their lives hand to mouth, he did not expect to educate their children in highly reputable institutes in Islamabad and Karachi, now-a-days they have also focused on educating girls.

Mr. Wajid Ali Bahoto is the school operator (he runs school) who possess a unique managerial capacity to bring his staff under one umbrella, he has developed in his staff a sense of responsibility, unity and mutuality of achieving of goal, having weekly and monthly basis tests system in the school and with strict check on teachers performance, he aims to develop skills in students which they seek, need and will help full in their career