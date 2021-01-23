NAB summons Fazl’s son-in-law to declare assets, source of income

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has summoned Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s son-in-law Fayyaz Ali on January 28.

According to a private TV channel, the country’s anti-graft watchdog has directed Fayyaz Ali to appear before it along with details of his source of income and assets.

It may be recalled that NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is investigating the alleged corruption and assets of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and others. In December last year, Fazl was reportedly asked to provide details of what he owns, including any inherited property. NAB had given a deadline of December 28 to him. The PDM chief was also required to give details of his bank accounts, source of income and sold properties, sources said.

In September, NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had summoned Fazl to answer allegations that he owns assets beyond known sources of income. In the notice sent to the JUI-F chief, NAB KP had stated that Fazl can be arrested if his answers fail to satisfy officials of the anti-corruption watchdog. In early December 2020, NAB had started investigating a complaint filed against Fazl according to which a government transport service illegally sold expensive land to the JUI-F chief at a low price. In the complaint, it was alleged that the JUI-F chief was given a 64-Kanal government-owned land after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif closed the general transport service department, a source in the bureau said. The land worth Rs14 million was illegally given to the JUI-F supremo for Rs 4 million.