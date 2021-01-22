Dollar strengthens by 12 paisas to reach Rs160.62

Pakistani rupee shed 12 paisas (-0.07 percent) against the US dollar in the interbank on Thursday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar was opened at Rs160.50 and closed at Rs160.62. The greenback has gained Re0.29 against the rupee during the last four days. The currency dealers said that the market sentiments were negative on reports of current account deficit in the month of December 2020. Pakistan’s Current Account (C/A) clocked in a deficit of $662 million in December 2020, breaking a streak of five consecutive monthly C/A surplus.