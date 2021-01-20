Bid to smuggle fake currency foiled at Torkham border

A bid of smuggling fake currency was foiled when the Pak border officials recovered 0.198 million Afghan currency from an Afghan citizen at the Torkham border.

The local police official said that during the examination, the Pak border officials seized 0.198 million fake Afghan currency notes from an Afghanistan bound Afghani passenger, hidden in his luggage.

The bogus currency was taken into legal custody and the alleged currency peddler Aftab s/o Shah Hussain was arrested and sent to Landi Kotal police station for further investigation.