Antiquities DG refutes media reports regarding Makli

Makli is an international heritage site not only for us but for the whole world and every conservation work on Makli is carried out in accordance with internationally recognised conservation charter and manual, the Sindh Antiquities DG said Director General Manzoor Ahmed Kanasro has refuted the reports regarding the Makli Necropolis and has clarified that currently no work of conservation has been carried out on the main monument of Isa Khan Tarkhan.

During a survey at Makli Monument site, Archaeological Conservator Zafar Iqbal Warraich told this scribe that the original floor was replaced by the Archaeological Survey of India before the partition and was repaired by the Federal Department of Archaeology at regular intervals later on. As result of the study of stone floor weaknesses, the unique and historical building of the Mausoleum of Mirza Isa Khan II was highly endangered due to the penetration of rainwater in floor and reaching to foundation the measures were taken to prolong the life of any monument keeping in view article 9 & 10 of Charter of Venice 1964. “It was the only work on the floor of the Monument that was carried out during September 2019 and was completed in March 2020”, Warraich cleared, He said that it is unfortunate to see that news reports have been published without investigating the facts or even without taking the narrative of the department that is necessary for the objective reporting.

Assistant Archaeological Engineer Sarfarz Jatoi explained that the original stones of the floor in other monuments were set in lime water while the replaced stones in the Isa Khan were laid down without any mortar.