PDM has put national interest aside: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that no one will be allowed to create hindrance in the process of development being carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Today a transparent and honest leadership is on the one side and former rulers which are symbols of disgrace on the other side. Unfortunately, PDM has put national interest aside. Usman Buzdar said the people have elected transparency trough their votes, not corruption. The opposition is not a threat for the government as this unnatural alliance is fading away with time. The hollow slogan of “Vote Ko Izzat Do” has died its own death.

The Chief Minister, in a statement, said that the government will complete its constitutional term and those who are obstructing the process of development and progress will get nothing. Desperate opposition has made people disappointed on every national issue and used all its energy only on lip service. 22 crore people are fully aware of the double standards of the opposition. The opposition should keep this in mind that people cannot be served by merely issuing statements but one has to stand beside them. He further maintained the leadership of PTI has stood shoulder to shoulder with the people. He said we were standing with the people and will continue to do so in future as well while the nefarious designs of PDM will foil again. He said that the negative approach of opposition parties has diminished their remaining credibility among the public. He said the opposition has tried to sabotage national unity for their vested interests. The opposition has compromised on national interests, he added. Practically, the position of the opposition has been zero as the same was making hue and cry and did nothing for the people. People have been fed up with politicians having double standards and involved in negative politics.

PTI leadership understands the difficulties of the people. This is not the time for point scoring, said Usman Buzdar.