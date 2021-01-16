Headless state-owned TV

Pakistan Television Corporation is in the midst of a crisis after the board suspended the Managing Director and IHC suspended Chairman Naeem Bukhari.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday stopped Pakistan Television (PTV) Chairman Naeem Bukhari from performing his duties and directed the information ministry to again send a summary to the cabinet for appointment to the post in light of the Supreme Court’s judgment.

A single bench led by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the decision while hearing a set of petitions challenging Bukhari’s appointment citing it a violation of a 2018 Supreme Court order in a similar case. He observed that there needed to be a clear reason for relaxing the upper age limit for 65-year-old Bukhari, referencing the Supreme Court decision to set aside the appointment of Ataul Haq Qasmi as the PTV chairman. He noted that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had repeated the same mistakes as those in Qasmi’s case and had not perused the apex court’s judgement when sending the summary to the federal cabinet.

The lawyer of PTV chairman said that Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani was already hearing a case regarding the formation of the PTV board. He said that the matter of Naeem Bukhari was different from that of Ataul Haq Qasmi.

Crisis in PTV is unending and continues. Post IHC recent serious observations on the appointment of Naeem Bukhari as chairman PTV with the direction to resend the Summary.

The Ministry sources confirm that Naeem Bukhari is out and Amir Manzoor MD (suspended) is back. It does not stop there as the two newly appointed directors Asghar Nadeem Saeed and Wasim Raza also shown the door in the new recommendation to the Cabinet. The constitution of the Board again stands incomplete and fresh Board will now be reconstituted. The state broadcaster is without the Formal Board, the current MD is suspended by the board and chairman is suspended by the Court.

The source from Bukhari camp mentions that he is expected to knock the door of the Supreme Court to take it to the final conclusion. The summary would get approved in the next cabinet meeting or by circulation and will be submitted to IHC.

Earlier, PTV sacked eight officers including former cricketer Rashid Latif.

As per the drastic order, the services of the following individuals were terminated:

Khawar Azhar (chief of marketing strategy and content)

Rashid Latif (in-house analyst and brand ambassador)

Muhammad Tahir Mushtaq (chief human resource officer)

Quatrina Hosain (chief of news and current affairs)

Nasir Naqvi (chief technology officer)

Khurram Anwar (executive producer)

Asim Baig (head of strategy and corporate communications)

Col Muhammad Nadeem Niazi (GM security)

The order states that with 3,560 regular employees already on board, payments due to PTV are not forthcoming and the corporation is now short of finances.