China’s win-win diplomacy

Since the foundation of modern China in 1949, for more than seven decades , the country has followed the path of peaceful coexistence, cooperation, win-win diplomacy for a prosperous and shared future for mankind in a turbulent and volatile post-Cold war world. This practice has remained intact till this date where Communist Party of China is celebrating its 100 years of establishment and with ever increasing global engagement in terms of Belt and Road Initiative especially after the 40 years of reform period. The win-win cooperation has remained a hallmark of China’s approach to navigate through the global affairs with dignity. China has focused more on building on the strong global network of partnership as the main structure of diplomacy. This win-win diplomacy approach coupled by the outstanding diplomats serving at the various important missions abroad guided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China at home, the engagement remained peaceful, inclusive and equal in nature. It is pertinent to note from the leaves of the history of diplomacy and global engagement of China that the country has never remained into war with any country in its neighborhood or abroad. China has regarded the importance of the development and maintained its peaceful rise through economic wellbeing at home and abroad. While analyzing the trajectory of the rise, one finds that without drawing itself to any conflict, division or any imaginary enemies, People’s Republic of China has remained progressing and building its inner strength. With the culmination of the 18th National Congress of the CPC, socialism with Chinese characteristics have been redefined to full fill the Chinese dream of tremendous national transformation.

So what exactly is win-win diplomacy? And how far that has helped China to achieve its national and strategic interests at the global stage where there was hegemony, wars, conflict and chaos. What we have been following for the past nearly a decade now is that after the end of the 40 years of reform period, which has remained primarily the focus of the country towards uplifting its economic and trade base. The guiding force was the leadership and the ideological foundation of the Chinese Communist Party, which has played a significant role over a century to uphold the values of peacefulness and togetherness. China has, even in challenging times of history, has not shied away from engaging at the international level with the counterparts and countries on the diplomatic scale. Taking the torch of brilliance and wisdom forward, President Xi Jinping while taking over as the Secretary General of the CPC, has given new impetus to the party and rejuvenated diplomacy with Chinese Characteristics. President Xi innovated, revolutionized the approach, forward looking strategic perspective and commanded the overall country’s driver towards having a solid global standing. The Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy has remained a guiding force behind China’s foreign Policy in the new era.

China’s one of the important central feature in diplomacy is building a ‘community with shared future for mankind” as an essence of the win-win diplomacy

China’s foreign policy centers around the aims of safeguarding state independence and sovereignty and creating a global environment for a win-win cooperation hence building on the modernization and reforms for shared future, common development for a peaceful coexistence. To ensure mutual prosperity, economic development, and interconnected fate of economic interests, China urges developing nations to integrate in the economic model of China. This has been done through an active and strong global network of partnerships to advance China’s interest by building friends across the world. Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is the central point in China’s win-win diplomacy and is one of the largest forum to develop cooperation, shared benefits and mutual prosperity. China has actively placed itself at the center of the globalization process in order to develop the entire process mutually inclusive, fair and equitable. Another important characteristics of the contemporary China’s global diplomacy especially while we look at during the period of COVID-19 is to develop a strong coalition on health to fight the pandemic together.

As diplomacy is a comprehensive action plan of a country and reflect the will of a state to foster forward the relationship at the global scale, China’s diplomacy of win win cooperation is based on the theoretical concepts of socialism with Chinese characteristics. China’s one of the important central feature in diplomacy is building a ‘community with shared future for mankind” as an essence of the win-win diplomacy. Another important step is to forge forward a renewed and visionary global partnerships and relations based on the vision and mission shared by the Xi Jinping. With CPC at the core center of the strengthening China’s global presence, there is unified leadership and this principle standpoint is the prime success factor in advancing diplomacy worldwide. Then President Xi again provide the thought process where Marxist ideas and philosophy should not only be in theory only but there should be a mix of theory and practice at the same time to achieve substantial gains in the 21st Century. This is not only to grasp the understanding the changes that are happening at the globalization levels but adopt Marxist ideas with Chinese context in the diplomacy. And finally through the effective use of soft power, Chinese culture, traditions and values may be promoted across the globe. The idea of win-win diplomacy resides in the promotion of universal peace through the promotion of common good and togetherness.

With each passing day, self-reflection, analysis, reflecting on the issues, rejuvenating the ideas and implementing them with wisdom, China has continued to grow better and brighter with focus on the people and their lives. With the spirit of sincerity, mutual trust and benefit, China has always utilized the approach of inclusiveness with a neighborhood having a shared prosperity. China Pakistan Economic Corridor and many other such important initiatives are examples of this win-win diplomacy. China has continually built a sound and stable working relations with other global and regional powers including US, Russia, EU and BRICS members. World has also changed especially after the COVID-19, the crisis of health, threat to economic globalization and the world economy is plunging into a deep recession. There is a rise of issues of governance, threats to peace, trust and the gap of development is widening. Here the Chinese win-win diplomacy has come into the rescue to the world to find a common ground for partnership and prosperity hence a comprehensive win for all.

The writer is Director, Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, Islamabad, Pakistan.