Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP) approves certification of 19 non-profit organizations

Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP), authorised by the Fed byeral Board of Revenue (FBR) to certify nonprofits in Pakistan, has granted certification to 19 organisations. This will benefit them to become eligible for securing international grants and funds for relief efforts and human development in the country. The 19 organisations approved for certification in PCP 99th panel meeting granted include: Joint Efforts for Community Uplift to Prevail (JECUP) Lahore; Khilari Foundation Rawalpindi; Hemophilia Patients Welfare Society Rawalpindi; Taarey Zameen Par Trust Multan; Society for Sustainable Development Peshawar; Frontier Foundation Welfare Services Peshawar; Khanewal Education Trust Khanewal; Network for Human and Social Development Rawalpindi; Rising Sun Education and Welfare Society; Lahore Mental Health Association; Damen Support Programme; Sangtani Women Rural Development Organization; Participatory Welfare Services (PWS) Layyah; The Patients Behbud Society for AKUH Karachi; Kashf Foundation; The Kidney Centre Postgraduate Training Institute Karachi; Sarhad Rural Support Programme Peshawar; Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation Karachi and Bahria Foundation Karachi.

PCP certification is entirely a voluntary process involving an objective evaluation against predetermined standards in areas of governance systems, regulatory and policy frameworks, taxation, financial management and transparent program delivery. PCP Executive Director, states: “Certified organisations are entitled to receive income tax benefits from Federal Board of Revenue, being incumbent upon the issuance of certification of good governance”. In all, PCP has certified more than 1200 organizations across Pakistan. During the year 2019-20, a total of 234 organisations were granted certification, whereas 37 applications were rejected for failing to fulfill the rudimentary requirements. The whole process of certification does not compromise on quality of evaluation due to which NACTA also places PCP certified organizations in the category of safe charities.